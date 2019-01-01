New York Mets
Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen discusses Carlos Beltran, how team will fill coaching vacancies
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
With Day 2 of the GM Meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz. taking place, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen took the time to speak with WFAN's Mike Francesa on what the team has done to set up their managerial staff and on what's to come on filling out the rest of...
