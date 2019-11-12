New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The 5 Worst General Managers On The Office
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Since it’s quiet I thought I would make a list of the 5 worst General Managers on the Office. ROBERT CALIFORNIA Who is this guy? Do you trust him at all? He just comes to town and says a lot of words but is he even accomplishing anything? He...
Tweets
-
Could the Mets make a move for Mookie Betts? (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/FkcHpKxvBpTV / Radio Network
-
I don't like this trend where people are no longer embarrassed about the **** music they like.TV / Radio Personality
-
Tennessee Tech held him to 1-5 from 3 last yr.Fizdale on Coby White hitting SEVEN threes in the 4th quarter ‘I’ve seen him do it to other teams.’ Who? UNC Asheville?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @carolineframke: My favorite TV critic is Werner Herzog https://t.co/xHsqSLnlvMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JulieDiCaro: If you didn't know, Gabe Kapler hid multiple incidents of physical and sexual assault by minor league players while he was head of development in LA.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gabe Kapler is a smart guy and perhaps he learned from Philadelphia. Folks talk about the unusual stuff (coconut oil etc.) But his failing in Philly was more basic. He didn’t get players to play to their capability. Beyond Bryce, JT and 1/2 others his players underperformed.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets