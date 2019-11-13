New York Mets
Mets: Why Yasmani Grandal is a pivotal free agent to sign this winter
by: Michael Calascione — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
Yasmani Grandal could be the difference between making and missing the playoffs for the New York Mets in 2020. The New York Mets do not have many major h...
Tweets
Wotus was a big part of 3 WS championships in SF. Other known Mets bench coach candidates include Jerry Narron and Fredi Gonzalez. Hensley Meulens, who teamed with Wotus on SF staff, could become a Mets candidate as well. @extrabaggs on the Wotus news.The Giants anticipate some coaching staff news tomorrow when Kapler is announced, and it's unclear if Ron Wotus will be invited back. But I can tell you that Wotus also has interviewed for the bench coach position with the New York Mets and remains a candidate there.Beat Writer / Columnist
On a personal level I truly want to say thank you to @Pete_Alonso20 His support and sharing of my artwork has been a great boost for me and my career. He is a genuine, loyal and thoughtful man, aside from being a hell of a ballplayer. Thanks for everything Pete! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Hurling this Saturday ay Citi Field https://t.co/L15Lci8Vh0Blogger / Podcaster
Should the #Mets pursue Yasmani Grandal? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/xVq8GFjLB8Blogger / Podcaster
Day 2 at the GM Meetings: https://t.co/AMp9h1Yr8F via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Morning Briefing: Mets Working To Fill Coaching Staff Positions https://t.co/GhKBwI9Z2o #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
