New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: 3 potential trades for Red Sox’s Mookie Betts which get him away from Yankees and American League - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 59s
The Boston Red Sox are considering trading Mookie Betts, the 2018 American League MVP. He will be eligible for arbitration this winter and will be a free agent after the 2020 season.
Tweets
-
How will the Mets upgrade at center field? https://t.co/pKUINtu09V @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @sdutKevinAcee: The #Padres interviewed former #Pirates manager Clint Hurdle with hope he would become their hitting coach. He considered before making the decision to retire from baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom has the chance to become just the 2nd @Mets pitcher in franchise history to win multiple Cy Young Awards, joining Tom Seaver (1969, 73, 75). #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Latest On Mets' Coaching Staff https://t.co/f47wIv7jEyBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mike Piazza to Manage Team Italy in 2021 WBC https://t.co/j3X1FUSkCr #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mike: "He's a blind crime fighter. That's fake news." Dog: "True story?"Days like today are when I miss the old "Mike and the Mad Dog" show the most. Those two would break down the impeachment hearings like the Super Bowl, get a bunch of facts wrong, mispronounce most of the names and it would be radio gold.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets