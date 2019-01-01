New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ron Wotus emerges as bench coach candidate for Mets: Report
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
As the Mets' bench coach search rolls on, another name has emerged. Ron Wotus, whose status with the Giants is unclear after the hiring of Gabe Kapler as manager, has interviewed with the Mets.
Tweets
-
How will the Mets upgrade at center field? https://t.co/pKUINtu09V @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @sdutKevinAcee: The #Padres interviewed former #Pirates manager Clint Hurdle with hope he would become their hitting coach. He considered before making the decision to retire from baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom has the chance to become just the 2nd @Mets pitcher in franchise history to win multiple Cy Young Awards, joining Tom Seaver (1969, 73, 75). #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Latest On Mets' Coaching Staff https://t.co/f47wIv7jEyBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mike Piazza to Manage Team Italy in 2021 WBC https://t.co/j3X1FUSkCr #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mike: "He's a blind crime fighter. That's fake news." Dog: "True story?"Days like today are when I miss the old "Mike and the Mad Dog" show the most. Those two would break down the impeachment hearings like the Super Bowl, get a bunch of facts wrong, mispronounce most of the names and it would be radio gold.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets