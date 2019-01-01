New York Mets

Ron Wotus emerges as bench coach candidate for Mets: Report

SNY: Metsblog

As the Mets' bench coach search rolls on, another name has emerged. Ron Wotus, whose status with the Giants is unclear after the hiring of Gabe Kapler as manager, has interviewed with the Mets.

