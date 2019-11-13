New York Mets

The Mets Police
48255950_thumbnail

Mike Piazza to manage Italy in unnecessary 2021 World Baseball Classic

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 30m

The world’s least needed tournament returns in 2021 to ruin Spring Training…and Mike Piazza will be a manager!  If Mike has a bad loss, he COULD look like this! Excited to announce I have reached an agreement to manage the Italian National Baseball...

Tweets