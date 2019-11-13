New York Mets
Mets bringing back Chili Davis as hitting coach
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37m
The team is also retaining Tom Slater as assistant hitting coach.
Chili Davis is back with the Mets as hitting coach on a two-year contract. Phillies’ interest in him possibly ensured the multi-year deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
Some perspective. Since 2009, the Mets have been outspent on payroll by the following amounts: Yankees: $678 million Dodgers: $628 million Red Sox: $597 million Angels: $230 million Tigers: $221 million Cubs: $180 million Mets have the 2nd largest market.Blogger / Podcaster
Ron Wotus has emerged as a bench coach candidate for the Mets, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/mf0S0cuVIyTV / Radio Network
Chili Davis and the Mets agreed to a 2-year deal. The rival Phillies, whose new manager Joe Girardi teamed w/Chili w/ Yankees in their WS years, had shown interest, which may have helped push the Mets to guarantee 2 years.Beat Writer / Columnist
