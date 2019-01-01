New York Mets

Mets Minors
47553308_thumbnail

Mets 2019 Rule 5 Draft Watchlist

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 6m

With the 2019 World Series complete and free agency underway, the next notable date on the transaction calendar is November 20, the day by which Rule 5 draft-eligible minor leaguers must be added

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 8m
    Chili Davis is back with the Mets as hitting coach on a two-year contract. Phillies’ interest in him possibly ensured the multi-year deal.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Dunn @MattDunnSNY 9m
    RT @sny_knicks: "It's hard not to see it" – @kporzee on people badmouthing him on social media
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 12m
    Some perspective. Since 2009, the Mets have been outspent on payroll by the following amounts: Yankees: $678 million Dodgers: $628 million Red Sox: $597 million Angels: $230 million Tigers: $221 million Cubs: $180 million Mets have the 2nd largest market.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Peter Botte @PeterBotte 14m
    KP Duty, so to speak.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 15m
    Ron Wotus has emerged as a bench coach candidate for the Mets, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/mf0S0cuVIy
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 18m
    Chili Davis and the Mets agreed to a 2-year deal. The rival Phillies, whose new manager Joe Girardi teamed w/Chili w/ Yankees in their WS years, had shown interest, which may have helped push the Mets to guarantee 2 years.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets