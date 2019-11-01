New York Mets

Mets Merized
48033130_thumbnail

MLB Rumor Roundup: Cardinals Keep Wainwright, Continue Talks With Ozuna

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 2m

Cardinals Agree To Deal With Wainwright, Ozuna Rejects QOThe St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they have officially agreed to terms with pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year contr

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 8m
    Chili Davis is back with the Mets as hitting coach on a two-year contract. Phillies’ interest in him possibly ensured the multi-year deal.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Dunn @MattDunnSNY 9m
    RT @sny_knicks: "It's hard not to see it" – @kporzee on people badmouthing him on social media
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 12m
    Some perspective. Since 2009, the Mets have been outspent on payroll by the following amounts: Yankees: $678 million Dodgers: $628 million Red Sox: $597 million Angels: $230 million Tigers: $221 million Cubs: $180 million Mets have the 2nd largest market.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Peter Botte @PeterBotte 14m
    KP Duty, so to speak.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 15m
    Ron Wotus has emerged as a bench coach candidate for the Mets, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/mf0S0cuVIy
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 18m
    Chili Davis and the Mets agreed to a 2-year deal. The rival Phillies, whose new manager Joe Girardi teamed w/Chili w/ Yankees in their WS years, had shown interest, which may have helped push the Mets to guarantee 2 years.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets