MLB Rumor Roundup: Cardinals Keep Wainwright, Continue Talks With Ozuna
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online 2m
Cardinals Agree To Deal With Wainwright, Ozuna Rejects QOThe St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they have officially agreed to terms with pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year contr
Chili Davis is back with the Mets as hitting coach on a two-year contract. Phillies’ interest in him possibly ensured the multi-year deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @sny_knicks: "It's hard not to see it" – @kporzee on people badmouthing him on social mediaTV / Radio Personality
Some perspective. Since 2009, the Mets have been outspent on payroll by the following amounts: Yankees: $678 million Dodgers: $628 million Red Sox: $597 million Angels: $230 million Tigers: $221 million Cubs: $180 million Mets have the 2nd largest market.Blogger / Podcaster
KP Duty, so to speak.Beat Writer / Columnist
Ron Wotus has emerged as a bench coach candidate for the Mets, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/mf0S0cuVIyTV / Radio Network
Chili Davis and the Mets agreed to a 2-year deal. The rival Phillies, whose new manager Joe Girardi teamed w/Chili w/ Yankees in their WS years, had shown interest, which may have helped push the Mets to guarantee 2 years.Beat Writer / Columnist
