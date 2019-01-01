New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen expects Edwin Diaz to be closer in 2020: 'He's a crucial part, he's a key part'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 52s
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has said numerous times that the team hopes to improve the bullpen (among other areas) heading into the 2020 season. What does that mean for the embattled Edwin Diaz?
Tweets
-
With Jacob deGrom on the verge of his second Cy Young, former winners discuss what makes him so great (via @AnthonyMcCarron) https://t.co/yzoUXBgdbjTV / Radio Network
-
Should the New York Mets trade JD Davis? https://t.co/N9oILJ8hDxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RayKnight25: @NikKolidas @GMBVW I would love to get back to the Mets. Bench coach would be a great place to start!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Jacob deGrom is very likely going to move into Mets Top 4 WAR in 2020: 1. Tom Seaver 78.8 2. David Wright 50.4 3. Doc Gooden 46.3 4. Jerry Koosman 36.9 5. Darryl Strawberry 36.6 6. Jacob deGrom 34.9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wheeler’s average velocity on all his pitches increased from 2018 to 2019 as well. There’s no denying he’s been a legit top of the rotation-type SP over the last two seasons. #MetsZack Wheeler's ranks among qualified MLB starting pitchers over last 2 seasons: 9th - 9.0 fWAR 10th - 3.37 FIP 12th - 377.2 innings T/4th - 0.86 HR/9 6th - 21.2 Soft Hit% 3rd - 28.3 Hard Hit% 4th - 96.3 Fastball MPH 2nd - 91.1 Slider MPH 3rd - 88.5 Changeup MPHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DarrenJMeenan: Thanks to Floral Park Memorial High School for having me. Was just interviewed by @aalisonrosee for the schools newspaper. Great job, Alison! https://t.co/rds2H3E8SASuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets