Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen expects Edwin Diaz to be closer in 2020: 'He's a crucial part, he's a key part'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 52s

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has said numerous times that the team hopes to improve the bullpen (among other areas) heading into the 2020 season. What does that mean for the embattled Edwin Diaz?

