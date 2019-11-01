New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sirius XM’s Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo obliterates MLB in epic rant over Astros sign-stealing scandal (LISTEN) - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Sirius XM radio host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo obliterated Major League Baseball and the Houston Astors in a wild rant over the sign-stealing scandal broken open by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Even Drellich.
Tweets
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Jacob deGrom posted back-to-back seasons of at least 200.0 IP w/ a WHIP under 1.000 & an ERA under 2.50. Prior to deGrom, here are the last 5 pitchers to post such back-to-back seasons: Pedro: 99-00 Maddux: 94-95, 97-98 Sutton: 72-73 Marichal: 65-66 Koufax: 63-64, 65-66 #Mets https://t.co/gnyb2tsW99Blogger / Podcaster
-
Scott Boras is always the wordsmith.Scott Boras: “When you go to the zoo and half the bears are asleep, you’re not able to enjoy the zoo.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mike Puma had a report that the #Mets’ criteria for finding a CFer was he had to be better defensively than Nimmo and a RHH. Reports our that Akiyama’s defense has slipped a bit, along with the fact that he’s a lefty hitter and will be turning 32 in April.#Mets have ramped up their scouting operations in Japan so it will be interesting to see if they make much of a push for Seibu Lions CF Shogo Akiyama, who is a free agent. Excellent defender with strong arm, lefty-hitter, career .829 OPS.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: @SNYtv integral and embattled? peculiar..Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 20th Birthday, Brett Baty. The @Mets' first round pick (12th overall) in 2019 posted an .821 OPS w/ 16 doubles, 2 triples & 7 homers w/ 33 RBI in 51 games between the GCL Mets, Kingsport & Brooklyn. @baty_brett @MetsMerized @Mets_Minors #LGM @BKCyclones @Kingsport_Mets https://t.co/PyyYdBt1AYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Scott Boras said the zoo is less fun when half the bears are asleep.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets