New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' deGrom wins 2nd consecutive NL Cy Young
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 2m
For the second straight year, New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom has been named the National League Cy Young Award winner. He's the first Mets pitcher to win the honor in consecutive seasons. Pitcher Team 1st 2nd 3rd Points Jacob deGrom NYM 29...
Tweets
-
The @astros won the AL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young, while the @Mets won both awards in the NL. In the last 25 seasons, the only other time a team won both in a season was 2015, and that year it also happened in both leagues (Astros in AL, Cubs in NL).Misc
-
Verlander received 17 first-place votes and 13 seconds. Cole received 13 first-place votes and 17 seconds. Was hoping for a 15-15 split.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Top 7 Pitchers in ERA+ - First 6 Seasons Walter Johnson 3-Finger Brown Smoky Joe Wood JACOB DEGROM Christy Mathewson Clayton Kershaw Lefty Grove Good company for Mr. DeGrom (via @baseball_ref)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Justin Verlander now joins Tom Seaver and Jacob deGrom as the only players to win Rookie of the Year and multiple Cy Young Awards. An incredible list! #MetsPlayers to win Rookie of the Year and multiple Cy Young Awards: Tom Seaver & Jacob deGrom #Mets #LGM @MetsMerized @Mets https://t.co/rQfF7QmwqGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom becomes just the 7th pitcher in National League history to win back-to-back Cy Young Awards 🏆🏆TV / Radio Network
-
RT @MommaV16: Congrats @JdeGrom19 ! You've come a long long way since Savannah... so glad you stuck it out! Continue to work hard & hope a ring is in your future with @mets as you deserve one! The Viola Family wishes you the best!! @FrankViola @FrankViola3 @KaylVi @BrittanyViola #GoMets #Cy https://t.co/4dZOTKje0BBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets