New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Press release: Jacob deGrom named NL Cy Young Award winner | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

FLUSHING, N.Y., November 13, 2019 – New York Mets RHP Jacob deGrom tonight was named the 2019 National League Cy Young Award recipient by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). This marks the second-straight win for deGrom, who is the...

Tweets