New York Mets

Bleacher Report
48271494_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom Wins 2019 NL Cy Young Award over Max Scherzer

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 29s

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom became the franchise's first-ever back-to-back Cy Young winner when he beat out finalists Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the award...

Tweets