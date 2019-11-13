New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom wins second consecutive Cy Young Award
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
The award is the culmination of another stellar year by the Mets’ ace.
Tweets
-
It appears as though Pete Alonso has clapped back at a troll and he hit this one out of the park@JackDaniel342d @MLB How does it feel watching this “fat ****” hit 53 hrs and 120 rbi from your couch?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Especially the American League. It seems the NL East is the only division trying.Boras: “In many ways the industry has been in competitive hibernation.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
“I’m definitely starting to realize (my place in history). Being mentioned with the names that are on those lists — both in ML history and Mets history — is truly an honor.” On a second straight Cy Young for Jacob deGrom, and what it means moving forward: https://t.co/l76xAp2rVwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Yankees Have “Checked In” on Zack Wheeler https://t.co/t4SVJdJGPe #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
LGM meetings >>> GM meetingsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SlangsOnSports: Can Jacob deGrom make it 3 straight in 2020? Only 2 pitchers have won *more than 2 straight* Cy Young awards: Greg Maddux -- 4 straight Randy Johnson -- 4 straightBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets