After securing second Cy Young Award, Mets' Jacob deGrom is on Hall of Fame track

Jacob deGrom knew back in July that he had a shot at the Cy Young Award. And after securing his second consecutive title, it is hard not to begin the Hall of Fame conversation for the Mets' ace.

