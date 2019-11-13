New York Mets

Newsday
Mets are bringing back Chili Davis as hitting coach | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 13, 2019 7:56 PM Newsday 2m

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Meet the new hitting coach, same as the old hitting coach. The Mets and Chili Davis agreed to a two-year contract that brings him back as hitting coach, the same role he had with t

