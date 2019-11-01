New York Mets

Mets Merized
48274380_thumbnail

Yankees Have “Checked In” on Zack Wheeler

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

Bryan Hotch of MLB.com reports that the New York Yankees have "checked in" on Zack Wheeler as well as Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg.The Yankees were reportedly one of the teams who were in

Tweets