WATCH: Mets teammates congratulate Jacob deGrom on Cy Young award

Watch as Mets OF Brandon Nimmo, 3B Todd Frazier, RHP Noah Syndergaard and LHP Steven Matz congratulate RHP Jacob deGrom after he won his second straight NL Cy Young award Wednesday.

