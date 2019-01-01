New York Mets
Mets' Jacob deGrom discusses second straight Cy Young award
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom got another Cy Young award Wednesday when he repeated as the National League's winner, but his 2019 season with in New York included early adversity on the way to earning the honor.
