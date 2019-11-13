New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen hints at risky Mets’ bullpen plan
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There is a good chance next season’s Mets closer is already on the roster, but don’t ask general manager Brodie Van Wagenen for anything more specific. The perfect outcome
Tweets
-
Throwback Wednesday"Receiving more support from the writers than his teammates." - Jack O’Connell from the top rope #JacobDeGrom #CyYoung https://t.co/gQt7OTK6ZoSuper Fan
-
The Mets' risky plan https://t.co/cHIrVptXWrBlogger / Podcaster
-
11 left https://t.co/JoOy2kPdnOSuper Fan
-
RT @GMBVW: Another amazing year. Winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards is a testament to @JdeGrom19’s work ethic and commitment to his craft. Congratulations Jacob! #GOAT https://t.co/t5NfWZunMNBlogger / Podcaster
-
A year later, Brodie Van Wagenen is willing to admit he was wrong (about one aspect of his transition). Story: https://t.co/191CFTnMNbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"If you would've asked me that or told me this was going to happen, I probably wouldn't have believed you" Jacob deGrom has entered rarefied air in winning a second straight Cy Young https://t.co/a5E9w2Bb4VTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets