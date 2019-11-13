New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
One year in, Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen realizes he was wrong about general manager job | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 13, 2019 9:30 PM — Newsday 45s
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A year later, Brodie Van Wagenen is willing to admit he was wrong. He was so sure, upon his hiring as Mets general manager last fall, that he was fully aware of his blind spots, th
Tweets
-
Throwback Wednesday"Receiving more support from the writers than his teammates." - Jack O’Connell from the top rope #JacobDeGrom #CyYoung https://t.co/gQt7OTK6ZoSuper Fan
-
The Mets' risky plan https://t.co/cHIrVptXWrBlogger / Podcaster
-
11 left https://t.co/JoOy2kPdnOSuper Fan
-
RT @GMBVW: Another amazing year. Winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards is a testament to @JdeGrom19’s work ethic and commitment to his craft. Congratulations Jacob! #GOAT https://t.co/t5NfWZunMNBlogger / Podcaster
-
A year later, Brodie Van Wagenen is willing to admit he was wrong (about one aspect of his transition). Story: https://t.co/191CFTnMNbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"If you would've asked me that or told me this was going to happen, I probably wouldn't have believed you" Jacob deGrom has entered rarefied air in winning a second straight Cy Young https://t.co/a5E9w2Bb4VTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets