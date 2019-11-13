New York Mets

The One True Ace Jacob deGrom wins 2nd Straight Cy Young!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 52s

I’m taking a victory lap here. Back when you were all on Matt Harvey’s jock I started using the term One True Ace with JDG.  Matt was sexier, and Thor was sexier but good old JDG was The One Truce Ace.   AM I RIGHT NOW?  Yes.  Yes I am.  And you...

