New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The One True Ace Jacob deGrom wins 2nd Straight Cy Young!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 52s
I’m taking a victory lap here. Back when you were all on Matt Harvey’s jock I started using the term One True Ace with JDG. Matt was sexier, and Thor was sexier but good old JDG was The One Truce Ace. AM I RIGHT NOW? Yes. Yes I am. And you...
Tweets
-
Throwback Wednesday"Receiving more support from the writers than his teammates." - Jack O’Connell from the top rope #JacobDeGrom #CyYoung https://t.co/gQt7OTK6ZoSuper Fan
-
The Mets' risky plan https://t.co/cHIrVptXWrBlogger / Podcaster
-
11 left https://t.co/JoOy2kPdnOSuper Fan
-
RT @GMBVW: Another amazing year. Winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards is a testament to @JdeGrom19’s work ethic and commitment to his craft. Congratulations Jacob! #GOAT https://t.co/t5NfWZunMNBlogger / Podcaster
-
A year later, Brodie Van Wagenen is willing to admit he was wrong (about one aspect of his transition). Story: https://t.co/191CFTnMNbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"If you would've asked me that or told me this was going to happen, I probably wouldn't have believed you" Jacob deGrom has entered rarefied air in winning a second straight Cy Young https://t.co/a5E9w2Bb4VTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets