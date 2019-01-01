New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
48275768_thumbnail

15 facts, figures about 2019 Cy Young winners

by: Matt Kelly, David Adler and Manny Randhawa MLB: Mets 3m

After a season of domination, the Mets' Jacob deGrom and the Astros' Justin Verlander were named 2019 Cy Young Award winners on Wednesday. deGrom received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in the National League to join an elite group of back-to-back...

Tweets