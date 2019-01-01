New York Mets

How our writers voted for Cy Young and why

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America continued handing out hardware on Wednesday, with the naming of Justin Verlander (HOU) and Jacob deGrom (NYM) as this year’s Cy Young Award winners. Both pitchers had won the award once previously....

