Jacob deGrom wins the NL Cy Young award for the second consecutive year

by: Daniel Yanofsky Double G Sports 2m

Seemingly coming out of nowhere in 2014 as a replacement pitcher against the Yankees, Jacob deGrom has turned into one of the best pitchers in baseball today. The former infielder proved it this season and was rewarded with his second consecutive NL...

