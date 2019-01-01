New York Mets
Report: Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Mets' Carlos Beltrán implicated in Astros sign-stealing scheme
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 26s
Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán are accused of helping devise a sign-stealing scheme when they were with the Astros.
@Metstradamus Don't worry, Carlos has a plan for the team to make them a success!
Report: Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Mets' Carlos Beltrán implicated in Astros' sign-stealing scheme.
"We're not running away from players that are in their 30's" - Brodie Van Wagenen
