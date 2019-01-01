New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Second straight Cy Young award 'truly an honor'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 21s
Mets ace Jacob deGrom got another Cy Young award Wednesday when he repeated as the National League's winner, but his 2019 season with in New York included early adversity on the way to earning the honor.
Tweets
-
RT @InvisibleTeeth: @Metstradamus Don't worry, Carlos has a plan for the team to make them a success!Blogger / Podcaster
-
A nightmare offensive line situation surrounds him https://t.co/xKFcQfSbPiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLByahoosports: Report: Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Mets' Carlos Beltrán implicated in Astros' sign-stealing scheme. Details ➡️ https://t.co/c5aJm9lIFL https://t.co/ecE6PoLTQZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Seton Hall hoping star will be back for this big test https://t.co/2lkgr88PeeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Every time this dude speaks it makes Sandy Anderson sound 1000x smarter."We're not running away from players that are in their 30's" - Brodie Van Wagenen https://t.co/mANLaKVCVABlogger / Podcaster
-
On #LSSC tonight: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! https://t.co/7afEJqdrTkBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets