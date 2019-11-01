New York Mets

nj.com
48282888_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Scott Boras urging ‘now-team’ Yankees to go hard for Gerrit Cole - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Agent Scott Boras thinks the New York Yankees would be wise making a hard push for free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole.

Tweets