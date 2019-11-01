New York Mets

nj.com
48283497_thumbnail

Yankees see pair of rivals ensnared by Astros’ sign-stealing scandal | Red Sox’s Alex Cora, Mets’ Carlos Beltran face some tough questions - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

The Houston Astros are accused of using electronic equipment, including a camera, to steal signs during the 2017 season, which ended with them winning the World Series.

Tweets