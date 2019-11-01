New York Mets

Morning Briefing: Jacob DeGrom Captures Second Straight Cy Young

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 5m

Good morning Mets fans! On Wednesday, Mets ace Jacob deGrom won his second straight Cy-Young award accumulating 29-out-of-30 first place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America.

