Mets Police Morning Laziness: is Inexperienced Carlos Beltran an Experienced Astros Sign Stealer?

SLACKISH REACTION:   Oh boy is this great!  I wake up, type in Mets and see the headline CARLOS BELTRAN PLAYED KEY ROLE IN ASTROS SIGN STEALING (REPORT)! Beltran, who on Tuesday told The Post’s Joel Sherman that Houston stole signs legally without...

