New York Mets

Metsblog
48286970_thumbnail

Starling Marte trade could be best option as Mets look for true center fielder

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Brodie Van Wagenen has made it clear he hopes to add a true center fielder this offseason -- talking up the need to improve the defense -- and has spoken about using Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo primarily in the corner outfield spots.

Tweets