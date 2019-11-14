New York Mets
Pete Alonso owns Twitter troll who called him a ‘fatass’
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 1m
That’s home run No. 54 for Pete Alonso. After Jacob deGrom won his second straight NL Cy Young award on Wednesday, Alonso took to Twitter to congratulate his Mets teammate, and a Twitter troll came
Tweets
New Mets manager Carlos Beltran is at the center of the Astros cheating scandal, according to a new report: https://t.co/MY4ajwdr3eNewspaper / Magazine
RT @mikepiazza31: Congrats to @JdeGrom19 on joining the greats of history with your second straight Cy Young award.#LGM #MLB #Mets #cyyoungBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MStrooo6: Legends. https://t.co/68xt5nQHWvBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JonHeyman: Dodgers have Anthony Rendon on their radar. Earlier they’d been connected to Josh Donaldson. Justin Turner has generously offered to change positions if necessary.Blogger / Podcaster
Since 2014 (deGrom’s rookie season), he’s recorded 77 starts of at least 7.0 IP while allowing no more than 2 ER. Only Max Scherzer (87) & Clayton Kershaw (82) have more such starts. #Mets #LGM @MetsMost starts made over the last two seasons of allowing two or fewer runs: 47 - Jacob deGrom 45 - Justin VerlanderBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: .@Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon was a formidable MVP candidate in 2019. What made him great? - Standout offensive numbers while avoiding missed swings - Overpowering performance vs fastballs https://t.co/aSKTWku4RqBeat Writer / Columnist
