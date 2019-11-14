New York Mets

New York Post
48287625_thumbnail

Pete Alonso owns Twitter troll who called him a ‘fatass’

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 1m

That’s home run No. 54 for Pete Alonso. After Jacob deGrom won his second straight NL Cy Young award on Wednesday, Alonso took to Twitter to congratulate his Mets teammate, and a Twitter troll came

Tweets