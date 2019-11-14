New York Mets

2020 Mets Tickets on sale Friday November 22

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

My friends the Mets would like you to know that 2020 Mets Tickets are going on sale Friday November 22 (for those without the 10,000 presale codes). I do not plan to buy tickets as baseball died during 2019 and the Mets won’t let me bring a backpack.

