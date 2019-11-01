New York Mets

PRESS RELEASE - JACOB deGROM NAMED NATIONAL LEAGUE CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER

JACOB deGROM NAMED NATIONAL LEAGUE CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER FLUSHING, N.Y., November 13, 2019  –  New York Mets RHP Jacob deGrom t...

