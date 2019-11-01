New York Mets

Mets Merized
48296350_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Jason Castro, C

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 3m

Jason CastroPosition: CBats/Throws: L/RAge: June 18, 1987 (32)Traditional Stats:.232/.332/.435, 9 2B, 13 HR, 30 RBIs, 88 K; 275 PAAdvanced Stats: 103 wRC+, .328 wOBA, 1.6 fWAR, 6.1

Tweets