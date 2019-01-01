New York Mets

Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen reacts to Carlos Beltran's alleged involvement in Astros sign-stealing

Asked at the GM meetings on Thursday about the alleged involvement of Carlos Beltran in the Astros' sign-stealing in 2017, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said he hadn't yet spoken to Beltran and deferred to MLB on most questions.

