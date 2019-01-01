New York Mets

Metsblog
48298487_thumbnail

On the meteoric rise of Mets ace Jacob deGrom and danger of relying on prospects

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

One amazing thing to keep in mind about Jacob deGrom winning his second Cy Young award is that at no time during his four-year minor-league career did MLB.com rank him higher than 12 on the Mets' annual top prospect list.

Tweets