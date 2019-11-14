New York Mets

New York Post
48300849_thumbnail

Zack Wheeler declines Mets’ qualifying offer with eye on free-agent mega-deal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Zack Wheeler for one more year was in the Mets’ plans, but can the organization stomach a potential bidding war for him? The right-hander took a leap toward departing the Mets

Tweets