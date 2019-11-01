New York Mets

nj.com
48305502_thumbnail

MLB exec, Yankees legend Joe Torre calls Astros sign-stealing accusations a ‘blemish,' ‘concern’ for baseball - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer Joe Torre, a former New York Yankees and Mets manager, called accusations of illegal electronic sign-stealing by the Houston Astros a "concern" and "blemish" on baseball in an interview with NJ Advance...

Tweets