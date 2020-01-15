New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Trivia Friday: Pitchers Who Won Rookie of the Year and Two Cy Young Awards
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
In the 2019 season, Major Leauge history was set with two pitchers doing something which had only been accomplished once in Major League history – adding a second Cy Young to a Rookie of the …
Tweets
-
Word of advice for Pittsburgh pro teams: if you go into the state of Ohio and the other team has a guy with the last name Garrett, get ready to fight.Super Fan
-
Column: The 10 best free-agent fits for Yasmani Grandal, a player with a lot of the same strengths as Jorge Posada. https://t.co/oi8vZvZOOHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This was Dennis Smith's night https://t.co/9xCOrDixhABlogger / Podcaster
-
-
But I gave a new SW game to play. Have I lived so long there is “too much” Star Wars? 16 year old me will be stunned. Also 16 year old me is gonna be upset that the Mets haven’t won another WSChapter 2. Streaming Now. #TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus https://t.co/iNXz5AfZahBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lowrie still has another $500K owed to him on 1/15/2020 & $2.5M on 1/15/2021 as part of his $5M signing bonus. #MetsGood morning and happy Friday to Jed Lowrie, who is owed a $1 million check today as part of his original signing bonus. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets