MLB trade rumors: Pirates’ Starling Marte to Mets? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

The New York Mets need a center fielder. The Pittsburgh Pirates are likely to shop Starling Marte. Brodie Van Wagenen could find a trade fit here.

