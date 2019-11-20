New York Mets

2019 Mets Report Card: Edwin Diaz, RHP

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 1m

Edwin Diaz, RHPPlayer Data: Age: 25, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 66 G, 58 IP, 2-7, 5.59 ERA, 15 HR, 22 BB, 99 SO, 1.379 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 73 ERA+, 4.51 FIP, -0.6 WARFree Agent: 20232019 Sa

