New York Mets

Mets Merized
48329781_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Russell Martin, C

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

Russell MartinPosition: CBats/Throws: R/RAge: 2/15/83 (36)Traditional Stats: .220/.337/.330, 5 2B, 6 HR, 20 RBI, SBAdvanced Stats: 0.8 bWAR, 1.2 fWAR, 79 OPS+, 83 wRC+Defensive Stats:

Tweets