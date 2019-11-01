Among 91 pitchers who had at least 400 batted balls in '18, Zack Wheeler had the 2nd-lowest avg exit velo at 84.7 mph. Out of 92 pitchers in '19, Wheeler had the 9th-lowest (86.2). Wheeler is one of 5 to be in the Top-10 both years, joining Hendricks, deGrom, Thor & Yarbrough.

