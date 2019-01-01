New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tweets
-
Thoughts on payroll, on trades v. free agency, on the rotation, bullpen and where else the Mets will look to improve for 2020...After the GM Meetings, what more do we know about the Mets’ offseason plans? https://t.co/XAc8l8sHJu https://t.co/SVofxIUxwaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here are five free-agent relievers the Mets could target and what it might cost to get them (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/TLYbsEQcLoTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: In a statement, Seton Hall said violation was "inadvertent," but takes no issue with penalties. #shbbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mason Rudolph didn't escape punishment https://t.co/cp1gLeMWLMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Whether you entered the AAOP contest or not, don't forget to vote for the champions! Voting ends on Sunday night, and the five finalists are all here: https://t.co/zit22kx9mHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Among 91 pitchers who had at least 400 batted balls in '18, Zack Wheeler had the 2nd-lowest avg exit velo at 84.7 mph. Out of 92 pitchers in '19, Wheeler had the 9th-lowest (86.2). Wheeler is one of 5 to be in the Top-10 both years, joining Hendricks, deGrom, Thor & Yarbrough.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets