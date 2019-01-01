New York Mets

Metsblog
46877334_thumbnail

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman announces what jersey number he'll be wearing in 2020

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 57s

On Oct. 11, Stroman tweeted that he will no longer wear No. 7 in 2020, to pay homage to longtime Mets favorite, Jose Reyes.

Tweets