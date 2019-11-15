New York Mets
The Mets, who get everything wrong every time, are letting Stroman wear zero.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Marcus Stroman and the Mets are saying on twitter that Stroman’s new absence of number will be zero. I cannot tell you the level to which I hate this. B00 with two zeroes. It’s still 2019 and I kinda already hate the 2020 Mets. Mets Police...
