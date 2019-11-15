New York Mets

The Mets Police
48338860_thumbnail

The Mets, who get everything wrong every time, are letting Stroman wear zero.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Marcus Stroman and the Mets are saying on twitter that Stroman’s new absence of number will be zero.  I cannot tell you the level to which I hate this.   B00 with two zeroes. It’s still 2019 and I kinda already hate the 2020 Mets.   Mets Police...

Tweets