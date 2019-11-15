New York Mets

The Mets Police
48339656_thumbnail

Forbes: Sources Say New York Mets Owners Have Yet To Pony Up For Islanders’ New Arena

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Well well this is interesting…and a must read for your Friday Night New York Arena Partners—a partnership among the owners of the Islanders, Sterling Equities and Oak View Group—is financing the project, which will be highly leveraged, with one...

Tweets